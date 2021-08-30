HOW TO HELP
Help people affected by Hurricane Ida. Donate to the American Red Cross
Menu
Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Xfinity Monday Live
CBS Sports HQ
More >
Top Spots
Latest Contests
CBS4 News Team
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
CBS4 Future Leaders
Videos
Monday August 30th CBSN Denver Daily Sports Line
Michael Spencer gives you his best bet for tonight's Rockies-Rangers game and a NRFI bet for the MLB slate.
1 hour ago
CU and CSU Football Betting Preview
Michael Spencer and Jay Croucher, the Head of Trading at PointsBet, look at the upcoming season for CU and CSU, discuss the lines for their season-opening games, and discuss the upcoming NFL season from a betting perspective.
2 hours ago
Why Aren't The Shuttle Lots Open At Denver International Airport? Blame It On Staffing Challenges
The Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots at Denver International Airport have been closed for over a year, and airport officials say the reason they haven't reopened as more people have been flying again is due to "staffing challenges." Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
'Artist, Animal Lover And Sensitive Soul': Gov. Jared Polis Remembers Elijah McClain 2 Years After His Death
It's been two years since the death of Elijah McClain. An encounter between the 23-year-old and Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019 set a series of events in motion that would put McClain in the hospital, on life support.
4 hours ago
News
Covering Colorado First
Denver News
Local
Health
Trending
CBS4 Investigates
Politics
Business
Links & Info
CBS Denver App
Latest Headlines
Alamosa Attorney James Marshall Reaches Plea Agreement In Protest Shooting
There has been a last-minute plea agreement for a protest shooting in Alamosa last summer. Defense attorney James Marshall was about to go on trial for allegedly shooting another man in the back of the head during a protest in downtown Alamosa on June 4, 2020.
Call Goes Out For More Red Cross Volunteers Amid Active Disaster Season
The American Red Cross is calling for volunteers as they face an active disaster season.
News Photos
Severe Storms Hit Front Range Aug. 19, 2021
News Tips
Send CBS4 A News Tip
Weather
Denver Weather
CBS4 Cams
Share Weather Pics
Submit Dog Walk Pic
CBS4 Weather Watchers
Weather School
Watch Forecast
Hot And Smoky Start To The Week
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
4 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Remains Of Hurricane Nora Could Bring Flash Flood Threat Back To Colorado By Wednesday
The leading edge of the moisture push should reach western Colorado by Wednesday.
Sunday Storm Left Blanket Of Graupel And Hail On Pikes Peak
People visiting Pikes Peak found what looked like a winter wonderland when they arrived to the summit on Monday morning.
Hanging Lake Is Making A Colorado Rebound, Turquoise Color Returning After Mudslides
Hanging Lake is on its way to a full recovery after debris poured into area following a 500-year rain event.
Scientists Watch Pikas Living In Colorado's High Alpine Areas For Clues On Climate Change
A noisy little critter in the mountains is getting more attention from scientists these days for the important clues they can give us about climate change.
Sports
Latest Sports
CBS4 Fan Poll: How many games do you think the Broncos will win this season?
Take the CBS4 Sports poll.
Denver Broncos Defense Completes Preseason Without Allowing A Touchdown
The Broncos defense completed an entire preseason without allowing a touchdown.
AFC West Preview: Kansas City Chiefs 'Clearly The Team To Beat,' Says CBS4's Michael Spencer
The Chiefs have won the AFC West the last five seasons, though the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders will be looking to end that run.
Courtland Sutton Gets Back Into A Groove With First Game Back: 'Definitely A Blessing'
The Broncos final preseason game featured Courtland Sutton returning to game action for the first time since Week 2 of the 2020 season when he suffered a season-ending ACL tear.
'Long Road To Get Here': Von Miller Returns To The Field After Season-Ending Injury
Broncos linebacker Von Miller played in his first “game action” since December of 2019 on Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High.
Peyton Manning And John Elway To Participate In Denver Event Commemorating 20 Year Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is coming up in a little over 2 weeks, and details have just been announced for what will surely be one of Colorado's largest remembrance ceremonies.
Health
Air Force Academy Vaccinates Cadets To Meet Guidance From Secretary Of Defense
The Air Force Academy is vaccinating cadets to make sure the academy is in line with new guidance from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Douglas Fire Burns South Of Rangley, Sends Smoke Across The Area
A fire burning about 20 miles south of Rangley in Rio Blanco County remains uncontained as of Sunday afternoon.
COVID In Colorado: CSU Animal Hospital Loans Ventilator To Local Hospital To Battle Future COVID Cases
As the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the country, UCHealth in Northern Colorado is partnering with Colorado State University’s renowned animal hospital to make sure anyone who needs care in a local hospital can receive it.
'A Time For Concern': Northern Colorado Hospitals Near Capacity As Delta Variant Surges
Health experts, elected officials and others are warning of a drastic increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in northern Colorado to the point Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith is calling it a “time for concern.”
Jeffco Public Health Slightly Amends Mask Order After Feedback From Child Care Facilities
Jefferson County Public Health announced slight adjustments to its public health order on masks on Saturday.
COVID In Colorado: Capacity & Staffing Concerns Result In Re-Activation Of Hospital Transfer Center
Colorado’s ICU capacity is low compared to other states, but some hospital staff are still working overtime.
Video
Monday August 30th CBSN Denver Daily Sports Line
Michael Spencer gives you his best bet for tonight's Rockies-Rangers game and a NRFI bet for the MLB slate.
1 hour ago
CU and CSU Football Betting Preview
Michael Spencer and Jay Croucher, the Head of Trading at PointsBet, look at the upcoming season for CU and CSU, discuss the lines for their season-opening games, and discuss the upcoming NFL season from a betting perspective.
2 hours ago
Why Aren't The Shuttle Lots Open At Denver International Airport? Blame It On Staffing Challenges
The Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert shuttle lots at Denver International Airport have been closed for over a year, and airport officials say the reason they haven't reopened as more people have been flying again is due to "staffing challenges." Katie Johnston reports.
2 hours ago
'Artist, Animal Lover And Sensitive Soul': Gov. Jared Polis Remembers Elijah McClain 2 Years After His Death
It's been two years since the death of Elijah McClain. An encounter between the 23-year-old and Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019 set a series of events in motion that would put McClain in the hospital, on life support.
4 hours ago
Hot And Smoky Start To The Week
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
4 hours ago
Cubs Found Several Months After Routt County Bear Attack
Two bear cubs who were left on their own after their mother attacked and injured a man in Routt County have been found.
4 hours ago
More
More From CBS4
Station Info
Contests
Links & Info
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
News Team
CBSN Denver
Watch Now